Sunday, December 29, 2019- City lawyer and renowned political analyst, Steve Ogolla, is the talk of the town after he disclosed that he was conned Sh500, 000 by a ‘lady’ he met on Facebook called Dorcas Sarkozy.





Ogolla revealed that he approached the lady on Facebook and they fell in love to a point where they planned to get married.





The lawyer confessed that the two had planned to do a colorful wedding and that Dorcas had requested for Ksh500, 000 for wedding preparations.





The most shocking thing is that the two had never met physically.





Over Christmas, Steve sent Ksh500, 000 which Dorcas was to use in preparation for the wedding which was slated for January.





However, once Dorcas received the money, ‘she’ blocked Steve on Facebook and went into hiding.





That is when Steve realised that he had been catfished and that Dorcas was a man posing as a lady.





Ogolla revealed he never wanted to raise alarm because he’s the one who approached Dorcas and that the ‘lady’ was using their private chats to blackmail him when he threatened to take legal action.





