Hotel Manager

1 Position

Job Summary: The incumbent is involved in all aspects of the Hotel operations, planning and supervising the activities of Inter County Gardens Hotel Ltd’s workforce to ensure smooth and profitable running of business.

Job Tasks

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following;

1) Supervising workers at all levels and setting clear objectives

2) Developing and implementing an intuitive and effective marketing strategy to promote the hotel’s services

3) Appropriately communicate with customers thus, welcoming them in the facility, addressing their complaints, finding solutions to probable facility problems, offering information etc

4) Monitoring food preparation methods, portion sizes, garnishing as well a presentation of food in order to ensure that food prepared is presented in acceptable manner

5) Monitor budgets and payroll records, reviewing financial transactions in order to ensure that expenditures are authorized as budgeted

6) Scheduling staff hours and assigning duties to all Hotel staff

7) Monitoring compliance with Health & Fire regulations regarding food preparation and serving, building maintenance, rooms and the whole facility

8) Coordinating the assignments of the kitchen personnel in order to ensure economical use of food and timely operation

9) Keeping records required by the government agencies regarding sanitation and food and, availing those records when appropriately needed

10) Establishing standards for personnel and customer service performance

11) Estimating food, liquor, wine and other beverage consumption in order to anticipate amounts to be purchased or requisitioned

12) Reviewing work and operational procedures in order to determine ways of improving service, performance and safety

13 )Organize and direct workers training programs, resolve personnel problems, hire staff and evaluate all employees’ performance

14) Initiating the ordering and purchasing of additional equipment and supplies

15) Reviewing menus and analyzing recipes in order to determine labour and overhead costs and assigning prices to menu items

16) Ensuring the recording of numbers, types and costs of items sold in order to determine which items may be unpopular or less profitable

17) Arranging for the repairs and maintenance of equipment and coordinating other services such as waste removal and pest control

18) Scheduling the use of facilities or catering services for events such as banquets or wedding receptions and negotiate details of arrangement with the clients

19) Using all the probable methods to motivate, reward and discipline the Hotel staff

20) Any other duty as may be assigned to you by the Directors

Skills needed

1) Active listening skill – Giving full attention to what others are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate and not interrupting at inappropriate time

2) Instructing – Teaching others how to do things

3) Time management skill – Managing your own time and that of others

4) Negotiating skill – Bringing others together and trying to reconcile difference

5) Speaking skill – Talking to others to convey information effectively

6) Reading comprehension skill – Understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents

7) Coordinating skill – Adjusting actions in relation to others’ actions

8) Service orientation skill – Actively looking for ways to help and or assist others

9) Social perceptiveness skill – Being aware of others’ reactions and understanding why they react as they do

10)Writing skill – Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for needs of audience

11)Monitoring skill – Monitoring and assessing your own performance, the performance of other employees as well as that of the organization with a view to making improvement or taking corrective actions

12)Management of personnel – Motivating, developing and directing people as they work

13)Management of Finances – determining how money will be spend to get work done and accounting for those expenses

14)Quality control analysis – conducting tests and inspections of products, services or processes to evaluate quality and or performance

15)Management of Material Resources – Obtain and appropriately use equipment, facilities and materials needed to do certain work

Education & Experience

1) A Degree in Hotel Management and or Food production (a Higher Diploma in the same field with 5 years experience will be considered)

2) 3 years experience in hospitality industry

Knowledge,

1) Customer and personal service – knowledge of principles and process for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services and evaluation of customer satisfaction

2) Production & Processing – knowledge of raw materials, production, processes, quality control, costs and other techniques for maximizing production and presentation of food

3) Sales & Marketing – Knowledge of principles and methods of sales and promotion of hotel & hospitality services. This includes marketing strategies and tactics, product demonstration, sales techniques and sales control systems

4) Clerical Knowledge – Knowledge of administration and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, designing forms and other office procedures and terminologies

5) Administration & Management – Principles involved in strategic planning, resources allocation, human resources modeling, leadership techniques, production methods and coordination of people and resources

6) Law & Government – Knowledge of laws, legal codes court procedures, government regulations, executive orders, agency and democratic political procedures





Sales & Marketing Expert

1 Position

Job Summary: Accomplishing business development activities by researching and developing marketing opportunities, strategies and plans as well as implementing sales plans.

Job Tasks:

1) Accomplishing marketing & sales and human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling and disciplining employees; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions; planning and reviewing compensation actions; enforcing policies and procedures.

2) Achieving marketing and sales operational objectives by contributing in marketing and sales information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews; preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems; completing audits; identifying trends; determining system improvements; implementing change initiatives.

3) Meeting marketing and sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective actions.

4) Determining annual and gross-profit plans by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas for regions; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products; analyzing trends and results; establishing pricing strategies; recommending selling prices; monitoring costs, competition, supply, and demand.

5) Accomplishing marketing and sales objectives by planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating advertising, merchandising, and trade promotion programs; developing field sales action plans.

6) Identifies marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor’s share, and competitor’s strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share.

7) Improving product marketability and profitability by researching, identifying, and capitalizing on market opportunities; improving product packaging; coordinating new product development.

8) Sustaining rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits; exploring specific needs; anticipating new opportunities.

9) Providing information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

10) Protecting organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

11) Updating job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

12) Accomplishing marketing and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

13) Any other duty as shall be assigned to him/her by the management.

Needed Skills for Marketing and Sales Expert:

1) Financial Planning and Strategy skills

2) Marketing Concepts skills

3) Positioning skills

4) People Management skills

5) Territory Management skills

6) Sales Planning skills

7) Competitive Analysis skills

8) Understanding the Customer skills

9) Product Development skills

10) Client Relationships skills

11) Creative Services skills

Education & Experience:

1) A holder of a Degree or Higher diploma in Sales & Marketing

2) Minimum experience of 2 years in the same field for degree holders and 3 years for Diploma holders.





Housekeeping Supervisor

1 Position

Job Summary: Supervise work activities of cleaning personnel to ensure clean, orderly, and attractive rooms in hotels, hospitals, educational institutions, and similar establishments. Assign duties, inspect work, and investigate complaints regarding housekeeping service and equipment and take corrective action. May purchase housekeeping supplies and equipment, take periodic inventories, screen applicants, train new employees, and recommend dismissals.

Job Duties and Tasks for “Housekeeping Supervisor”

1) Assigns workers their duties and inspects work for conformance to prescribed standards of cleanliness.

2) Investigates complaints regarding housekeeping service and equipment, and takes corrective action.

3) Obtains list of areas to be cleaned immediately and list of prospective check-outs or discharges to prepare work assignments.

4) Coordinates work activities among departments.

5) Conducts orientation training and in-service training to explain policies, work procedures, and to demonstrate use and maintenance of equipment.

6) Inventories stock to ensure adequate supplies.

7) Evaluates records to forecast department personnel requirements.

8) Makes recommendations to improve service and ensure more efficient operation.

9) Prepares reports concerning areas cleaned and department expenses.

10) Selects and requisition new furnishings.

11) Performs cleaning duties in cases of emergency or staff shortage.

12) Examines building to determine need for repairs or replacement of furniture or equipment, and makes recommendations to management.

13) Attends staff meetings to discuss company policies and patrons’ complaints.

14) Issues supplies and equipment to workers.

15) Establishes standards and procedures for work of housekeeping staff.

16) Advises manager, desk clerk, or admitting personnel of areas ready for occupancy.

17) Records data regarding work assignments, personnel actions, and time cards, and prepares periodic reports.

18) Recommends promotions, transfers, and dismissals.

19) Any other duty as shall be assigned to him/her by the Management.

Skills Needed for: “Housekeeping Supervisor”

1) Coordination — Adjusting actions in relation to others’ actions.

2) Management of Resources – Motivating, developing, and directing room stewards as they work, identifying the best stewards for the job, obtaining and seeing to the appropriate use of equipment, facilities, and materials needed to do work.

3) Time Management – Managing one’s own time and the time of others.

4) Speaking – Talking to others to convey information effectively.

5) Active Listening — Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.

6) Writing — Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience.

7) Instructing — Teaching others how to do something.

8) Judgment and Decision Making — Considering the relative costs and benefits of potential actions to choose the most appropriate one.

Abilities Needed for: “Housekeeping Supervisor”

1) Oral Expression — The ability to communicate information and ideas in speaking so others will understand.

2) Oral Comprehension — The ability to listen to and understand information and ideas presented through spoken words and sentences.

3) Written Comprehension — The ability to read and understand information and ideas presented in writing.

4) Written Expression — The ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand.

Knowledge, Experience, Education Required for: “Housekeeping Supervisor”

· Customer and Personal Service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

· Personnel and Human Resources — Knowledge of principles and procedures for personnel recruitment, selection, training, compensation and benefits, labor relations and negotiation, and personnel information systems.

· Administration and Management– Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, human resources modeling, leadership technique, production methods, and coordination of people and resources.

Education & Experience

1. Higher Diploma in Housekeeping from a recognized institution

2. Knowledge of detergents & cleaning equipment

3. Proper knowledge in cleaning procedures

4. 3 to 5 years experience in housekeeping in a busy organization





Purchasing & Stores Clerk

1 Position

Job Summary

1. Stores Clerk – Ensure a clean Food & Beverage stores area as well as the general store and in charge of checking quantities and quality of all food items, maintenance materials and other materials in all the stores before and after issuance to internal customers.

2. Purchasing Clerk – Plan, direct and or coordinate the activities of purchasing material and food staff by vetting the credibility, reliability and ability of suppliers and ensuring that the company does not rely on one supplier in all the items.

Job tasks – Stores Clerk

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following;

1) Receive, store and issue supplies and equipment and compile records of all supplies issuance transactions

2) Verify that supplies received are as in the requisitions, Local Purchase orders, delivery notes and invoices and where necessary, issue goods received notes

3) Take stock of all supplies and equipments regularly or on monthly basis and reconcile all the stores records with the physical stock

4) Regularly compile expenditure reports as may be required and submit the same to your supervisor and or the Hotel Manager

5) Exercise general control over all the activities of the stores

6) Ensure safe keeping of all supplies and or materials both as to quantity and quality

7) To maintain proper stores records

8) Regularly initiate purchases requisitions for the replenishment of stocks of all stores items whenever stock levels of any item of store approach the minimum stock levels in respect thereof

9) To initiate stoppage of further purchasing whenever the stocks are at the maximum levels

10) To reserve particular materials for specific events when required or requested and as recorded in specific even orders

11) To issue materials only in required quantities and against authorized requisition notes

12) Any other duty that may be assigned to you by the management

Job tasks – Purchasing Clerk

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following;

1. Maintain the records of goods ordered and received

2. Locate vendors of materials, equipments and or supplies and interview them in order to determine products availability and terms of sales and supplying

3. Prepare and process requisitions and or local purchase orders for supplies, materials and or equipments

4. Control the purchasing budget

5. Review purchases orders and contracts to confirm compliance with the company purchases policy

6. Analyze the markets and delivery systems in order to assess present and future materials availability

7. Develop and implement purchasing & contract management, instructions, policies and procedures

8. Any other duty that may be assigned to you by the management

Education & Experience

3) Holder of CPA Part I (a BCom – Accounting option is an added advantage)

4) Diploma in Procurement & Supplies from a recognized institution

5) Diploma in Stores management from a recognized institution

6) At least 2 years experience in all the two areas

Knowledge,

1) Customer and Personal Service – Knowledge of principles and processes for providing customer and personal services. This includes customer needs assessment, meeting quality standards for services, and evaluation of customer satisfaction.

2) Clerical – Knowledge of administrative and clerical procedures and systems such as word processing, managing files and records, stenography and transcription, designing forms, and other office procedures and terminology.

3) English Language – Knowledge of the structure and content of the English language including the meaning and spelling of words, rules of composition, and grammar.

4) Number Facility – Knowledge and ability to add, subtract, multiply or divide quickly

5) Mathematical Reasoning – Knowledge and ability to chose the right mathematical, calculus and statistical methods or formulas to solve problems

6) Perceptual Speed – Knowledge and ability to quickly and accurately compare and differentiate among sets, letters, numbers, objects, pictures or patterns

