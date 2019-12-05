Thursday, December 5, 2019 - There was drama along Moi Avenue in Nairobi CBD after an elderly woman almost stripped a young lady naked as the public watched, claiming that she was indecently dressed.





A video shared online shows the elderly woman confronting the young lady and attempting to strip her naked.





“Hii ni mavazi ya ukahaba (these type of clothes are worn by prostitutes)” the woman shouted at the top of her voice and attempted to strip the lady naked in the busy street.





She then walked away, telling the young lady who dropped what seems like an official blazer after she was caught unaware to pick her clothes.

The elderly woman is alleged to be a prophetess and she is mostly located along Mama Ngina street, where she harasses women who wear short skirts, calling them prostitutes.





Here’s the video that has baffled Kenyans.