Friday, December 13, 2019- Alex Karundu, the Chairman of the Kenyan Advisory Council of Texas and the Managing Director of Seagate Freight Limited has been blasted by an angry parent for reportedly soliciting for sex from her under-age daughter.





The parent shared a secret conversation between her under-age daughter and Mr Karundu, claiming that he is luring her to sex.





In one of the photos that the randy boss sent to the young girl, he is seen posing half naked after a gym session, displaying his masculine body.





The parent of the girl has reported the matter to the police and Mr Karundu, who lives in the US, may be arrested once he lands in Kenya.





The sexually starved corporate boss is also a board member at East Africa Chamber of Commerce.





This is how he was blasted online.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







