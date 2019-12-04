Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - This lady is desperately begging for help after she was turned into a slave in Iraq.





She went there hoping to find a good decent job but things turned south.





She put up a shocking post on her facebook page narrating how she lived with snakes in the same house after an encounter with an employer who was a devil worshipper.





She also narrated how her devil worshipping employer made evil plans to have her raped but she managed to escape.





Her current employer has also turned her into a slave.





The helpless lady recorded a video crying and begging the Kenyan Government to intervene after her current employer threatened to tear her passport.





The heartless employer has vowed that she will continue being a slave in the foreign land.

Watch video.