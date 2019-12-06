Friday December 6, 2019 - Mike Sonko will cease to be Governor of the Capital City following his arrest on Friday.





On Friday morning, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, ordered the arrest and prosecution of the flamboyant Governor over misappropriation of Sh 357 million.





If Sonko is arrested, there will be a power vacuum in Nairobi and this raises the question on who will take over the role.

Governor Sonko’s absence poses a problem as Nairobi is the only County without a Deputy Governor.





Lawyer Steve Ogolla explained that the Speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly takes over as required by law.





According to Ogolla, the current speaker, Beatrice Elachi, should assume powers over the affairs of the city.





The legal representative noted that Elachi will play the acting role for 60 days before elections for a new County boss are conducted.



