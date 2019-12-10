Tuesday December 10, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is not happy with Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who is currently in hospital after falling ill in Kamiti Maximum Prison where he was remanded over the misappropriation of public funds.





The Governor was arrested on Friday last week and was arraigned in court yesterday where he was charged with 19 accounts of misuse of public office, alongside several others.

Nairobi County stares at a looming administrative crisis because the Governor refused to appoint his deputy since the resigning of former Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe, in January 2018.





Two weeks before his arrest, Uhuru summoned Sonko to State House but the flamboyant Governor refused to honour President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s summon.





“Yes he was summoned by the Head of State but he refused to honour the summon.”





“The president wanted to advise him on how to appoint a Deputy Governor,” said a source privy to State House operations.



