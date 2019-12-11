Wednesday December 11,2019 - East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Simon Mbugua was summoned by the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, on Tuesday for planning to cause chaos in Nairobi on Wednesday.





Flying Squad officers gathered intelligence and identified that Mbugua and Governor Mike Sonko's chief of staff, Peter Mugo, were planning to hire goons to cause disruption in the city when Sonko appears in court on Wednesday.





Detectives said Mbugua and Mugo distributed money to youth to cause chaos during court proceedings during which a ruling on the Governor’s bail application is expected.

The two recorded statements at the Nairobi Area DCI office before later being freed.





Governor Sonko was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital after he was reportedly taken ill on Monday night.





According to Sonko’s doctor, the Governor suffered possible cracked ribs during a scuffle with police officers while he was being arrested in Voi on Friday.



