Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - Celebrated Sauti Sol vocalist, Bien Aime Baraza, has caused a stir on social media after sharing this naughty video.





In the video, Bien is seen caressing a water tap that looks like a man’s private parts complete with a huge pair of balls.





He went on to explain how the tap works while advising users to protect the ‘balls’ at all costs.





He says, “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a tap”





“These are the balls of the tap.





“This is actually where we store the water,”





“To get the water out of the tap, you need to do two things.





“You need to jerk the shaft,”





“And you need to open it a little.”





“At all costs, protect the balls!” he says at the end.

The green tap is located in Gauteng in South Africa where the artist is currently enjoying his time.





Watch the hilarious video below.