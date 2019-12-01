Sunday, December 1, 2019 -A middle aged woman was on Saturday night arresting while attempting to steal a new born baby at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.





Police acting on a tip off cornered the lady, identified as Irene Syombua, and upon searching her car, they found a newborn baby wrapped in a sack hidden in the boot.





Cases of theft of babies in Pumwani Maternity Hospital are common with some of the incidences involving rogue staff who work in cahoots with child trafficking cartels.





Detectives are investigating whether she has accomplices and she will be arraigned in court on Monday.





The Maternity is known for attracting women from humble backgrounds, who are often a soft target to criminals preying on young babies.





