Sunday December 29, 2019 - A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies has hinted at a possible alliance with Wiper Party leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi.





Led by Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa, the leaders said that they are working on a team that will ensure that the DP rises to power in 2022.





The MP also reminded the ODM leader Raila Odinga's team that the DP's camp is on high alert.





“I want to tell Tinga (Raila) that we are also human beings.”





“We have brains.”





“We are speaking with his excellence Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka and we are also speaking with other like-minded Kenyans to also join us into pushing for the agenda of economic transformation,” Barasa said.





This comes even as Ruto welcomed Kalonzo to Jubilee.





Kalonzo had indicated that he will ensure he is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team.



