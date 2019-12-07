Saturday December 7, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reason why Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, was arrested on Friday.





Though Director of public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, said the flamboyant Governor was arrested for stealing Sh 357 million, Miguna said the governor was arrested because of his association with Deputy President William Ruto.





Miguna claimed, without providing proof, that Uhuru and Sonko are 'close drinking buddies', saying the President has turned against the Governor because of his alleged war with Ruto.





"Kenyatta's arrest of Sonko has nothing to do with the "fight against corruption." Uhuru

imposed Sonko on Nairobi and they have been close drinking buddies. Uhuru should take Ruto head-on instead of fighting through proxies," Miguna said.





The “General” also protested the manner in which Sonko was arrested terming it as inhumane and waste of taxpayers’ money.





“Sonko should have been summoned to Central Police Station or EACC head office in Nairobi then arrested, charged and taken to court in a regular manner. Wasting millions of shillings to fly 150 police officers to Voi was a waste of public resources," Miguna stated.



