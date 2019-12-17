Tuesday December 17, 2019 - The man who King Kaka claimed summoned him to the DCI has emerged and dispelled such allegations.





This is even as King Kaka surrendered himself to the DCI headquarters on Tuesday to honour the alleged summons over his controversial hit song ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ that has rubbed many people the wrong way.





The alleged officer has been identified as Callen Mongina Onyancha (despite this being a lady’s name in Kisii, it turns out it is a man) after his number was shared by King Kaka.





Mr. Onyancha said that he did not call King Kaka and that he communicated with his manager, Dennis Njenga, to book the artist to perform at a club in Eldoret.





"... mimi tulikuwa tunazungmzia biashara ya ku perform... nilikuwa na communicate na manager wake. Sina number ya King Kaka”

(... I reached out to him about coming to perform... I was communicating with his manager. I don't have his number)," Onyancha said.





He further dispelled claims that he is a police officer adding that he is a businessman.





Onyancha revealed that he received a lot of calls after the alleged summon of Kaka by the DCI which had left him worried.





"I was shocked today because I have been receiving alot of calls from various people including a call from Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot," he said.



