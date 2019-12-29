Monday December 30, 2019

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has sent a message to city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, after he was conned Sh 500,000 by an online lover.





Ogolla met the woman identified as Dorcas Sarkozy on Facebook and they entered into a relationship which almost led to 'marriage'.





Even though the lawyer had not met his 'lover' physically, he proposed to her and his marriage proposal was accepted.





He claimed he sent 'over Sh500,000' to Sarkozy to plan their wedding unaware he was being fleeced.





“I was in a fake relationship with this ‘lady’ and she conned me in excess of 500K, planned a fake wedding and nearly drove me to suicide," Ogolla said.





Reacting to the story, Miguna Miguna made fun of his colleague, who apart from his dream of becoming a husband being shuttered, also lost money to an online fraudster.





"My junior, Steve Ogolla, is still trending for the worst reasons imaginable...Sad. However, in the spirit of the New Year, let me extend my sincere CONDOLENCES to the young bachelor for the PAINFUL DEATH of his online MARITAL DREAMS. Liberation is coming. Viva!" Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



