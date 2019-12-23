Monday December 23, 2019 - A prominent Governor has revealed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, promised him that he will support his presidential bid in 2022.





In an interview with K24 on Sunday evening, Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, said that the first time he told Raila about his ambition of going for the presidential seat, the ODM party leader laughed at him.





However, Dr Mutua said that the former Prime Minister advised him that in order for him to survive the competition, he needed to hit the ground.

"I have told Raila Odinga that I will run for President."



"He laughed about it."



"He asked me to hit the ground with campaigns."



"He promised to support my dream [of becoming a president]." Mutua said.





The Governor also made it clear that he is going to run for the presidential seat in the next general elections that will take place in the year 2022.





"I am going to run for President in 2022. It is my time,”he said.





Dr Mutua will now face off with Deputy President William Ruto who has already declared his bid for the top seat.



