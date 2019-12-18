Wednesday December 18, 2019

-Kenyan songstress, Esther Akothee, is one of the most loved celebrities in Kenya.





While the sexy lass has millions of fans online who always support her, she always says she was brought up in a humble lifestyle despite being one of the popular musician in Kenya.





In an interview with one of the local dailies, Akothee revealed that she was once sexually assaulted by a top leader, when she was struggling to make ends meet.





“In 2005, I went looking for a job, even if it's a sweeper, in a minister's office. I had met him through a friend — we go to church together,"





"The last day after going there for a week, I finally got to see him about 8 pm, when everyone had left, 'cause he asked me to stay behind! I came in and told him my story and gave him my form four certificate, 'cause that’s all I had.





"We went into his Mercedes Benz. At about the roundabout of Integrity Centre, he took his ugly fat hands and put them on my thighs, pulling my dress up,”Akothee said.





Akothee said she kicked the hand of the old man and she was thrown out of the Mercedes Benz in retaliation.





The politician according to sources was an ODM minister during the grand coalition government between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.



