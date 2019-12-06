Friday December 6, 2019 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have explained how they arrested Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who was escaping to Mombasa to evade his arrest.





On Friday morning, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, issued an arrest warrant against Sonko over the misappropriation of Sh 357 million.





When Sonko learnt of his impending arrest, he left his phone in Nairobi, a driver took his vehicle and started a 5 hour journey from Nairobi to Mombasa.



There is word going round that he took the SGR to confuse Flying Squad.



He thought they will track his phone or follow his vehicle.

What the flamboyant Governor failed to know is that Flying Squad officers were on his tail even before the DPP issued an arrest warrant.





“We were on his toes and our boss told us to arrest him once he reaches Voi,” said one of the Flying Squad officers who requested anonymity.





The officer said once he was arrested, the DCI sent a chopper to fly him to Nairobi where he will answer charges of corruption and embezzling of public funds.



