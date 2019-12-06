Friday December 6, 2019 - D etails have emerged of the ensuing issues addressed in the highly charged meeting held overnight at the Lake Naivasha Resort on Thursday involving different leaders from the Rift Valley region.





According to a source present at the meeting, the leaders were on a mission to demystify the recently released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, with an intention of finding a way forward on the issue.





The source intimated that Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, claimed that the meeting was scheduled for leaders to completely grasp the details in the BBI report.

“We are here in the spirit of what the President said."



"We just came to get a better understanding of the BBI report that was released by the BBI committee.”





“We have read the report but we called in constitutional experts to help us understand the report better,” remarked Murkomen.





The Senator further refuted any claims that the meeting was being held to discuss the recent remarks by the President that seemed to be directed at leaders aligned to Deputy President William Ruto.





"We fully respect the President and as juniors, we shall not answer back, but study the BBI report before coming up with a way forward for the region," said Murkomen.





On his side, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, confirmed that the indoor meeting was majorly scheduled to discuss the BBI recommendations with an intention to disseminate important information about the report to the public.



