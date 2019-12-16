Monday December 16, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has announced the date he will return into the country after being in exile in Canada for almost two years.





The “General” was deported from Kenya in February 2018 following the mock swearing-in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga as “People’s President”.





Making the announcement on Sunday, Miguna said he will return to the country on January 11, 2020.





"My flight to my mother land will land at the JKIA on January 11, 2020. To CJ David Maraga, the Judiciary, my lawyers, Kenya National Commission for Human Rights and Law Society of Kenya: Court orders must be obeyed. Ensure compliance with Justice Mwita's orders of December 14, 2018,” Miguna stated.





Miguna’s announcement came amid tough economic times and a looming revolution against the government.





"We are not calling on everyone to march. That would be ujinga. Transformative and revolutionary changes have historically been brought by only a third of the total population. If you don't want a revolution, stay at home. One million patriots will march," Miguna stated.



