Sunday December 8, 2019-

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko‘s Personal Secretary, Ben Mulwa, has said his boss is seriously sick and he needs an urgent medical check-up.





Sonko was arrested on Friday over corruption charges and is currently detained at Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) cells inside Integrity House, Nairobi.





Addressing journalists on Saturday, Mulwa said the county boss is suffering from medical complications, adding that there is need to release him for hospital checkup.





Mulwa said he has already reached lawyer Cecil Miller Junior for the request, adding that the attorney is supposed to make an application to the police.





Sources said the flamboyant Governor is suffering from acute high blood pressure and he is nose bleeding.





The Governor was arrested in Voi on his way to Tanzania where he was planning to escape.





Police on Saturday also said they will charge Sonko with assault charges, claiming he punched a senior officer while resisting arrest.



