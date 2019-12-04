Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Embu County under the leadership of Governor Martin Wambora has purchased 50 hospital beds at a cost of Sh 2.5 million.





According to Embu County’s Finance Director, the cost per bed was Sh 50,000 and they were taken to Embu District Hospital.





Members of the Health Committee at the County Assembly have expressed shock over the purchase of 50 hospital beds fabricated using metal bars and wiremesh at such a high cost.

Here are photos of the beds