Tuesday December 31, 2019-

Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has revealed the names of three people who have been misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta as he heads to retirement in 2022.





Uhuru has served as President for two five year terms and he is expected to hang his boots in 2022 after 10 year dismal performance.





But according to his close ally and former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, Uhuru is not going anywhere even after his tenure ends in 2022.





“Nothing stops the President, as the leader of Jubilee, to head the government as the Executive Prime Minister as long as the party remains the largest in Kenya.” Murathe told a local daily recently.





However, according to Khalwale, Murathe is among leaders who are misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta to cling into power.





Besides Murathe, Khalwale also named former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and COTU boss Francis Atwoli of being behind the push to have Uhuru stay in power.





Khalwale said Uhuru should emulate his predecessors Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki by retiring honourably in 2022.





"Jokers! Presidents Moi & Kibaki left office not because of age but that so said the constitution. Going into 2020 we must never feather the nests of jokers who claim that President Uhuru is too young to retire," Khalwale said.



