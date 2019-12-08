Monday, December 9, 2019 - Security has been beefed up in and around Milimani law courts where Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is set to be arraigned for corruption and assault charges.





Governor Mike Sonko and his 6 co-accused will be charged at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi.





Yesterday, Nairobi police boss warned those planning to hold unruly demonstrations around the city over Sonko’s arrest.





Some roads leading to the court have been blocked and only court staff are allowed to pass.





Besides graft, Sonko, who was arrested on Friday in Voi and airlifted to Nairobi, will be charged with assaulting a police officer on duty as well as destroying media equipment during his dramatic arrest.





“During the arrest he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resists arrest hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties.

“In the process, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” Police spokesperson Charles Owino said in a statement.



Sonko and his 6 co-accused were escorted to court at 7 am in handcuffs, amid tight security.





