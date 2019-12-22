Sunday, December 22, 2019 -A man caught his cheating girlfriend cheating on him with another man in his own house and filmed for the whole world to see.





He came home announced and busted another man on top of his girlfriend busy sampling her goodies without using protection.





He then filmed them and promised that he will let the whole world know that he is in love with a community girlfriend who spreads her legs to every Tom, Dick and Harry.





“I will film and let the whole world know.” He shouted and recorded the drama.





When he confronted his girlfriend’s secret lover who had the courage of going to have sex in another man’s house, he was wrestled to the ground and given some beating.





The poor dude suffered a double tragedy – his wife girlfriend was smashed and to add salt to the injury, he also received a beating.





Watch video.















