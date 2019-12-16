Monday, December 16, 2019 - Alex Karundu, the Managing Director and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of Seagate Freight Holdings and board member of East Africa Chamber of Commerce, is on the spot for luring underage girls to sex.





A parent blasted the randy MD online who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies from Landmark College in Texas and is currently pursuing Masters in Urban Development after stumbling upon texts and nude videos that he sent her underage daughter who is in high school to lure her to sex.





“ Alex Karundu, the Chairman of the Kenyan Advisory Council of Texas, board member East Africa Chamber of Commerce AND Managing Director at Seagate Freight LLC has been sending nudes to my underage daughter,” the Parent revealed.





Adding that, “I have reported the matter to the police and I have the OB. He will be arrested any day he lands in Kenya for sexually harrasing my under 18 school daughter”





In one of the nude videos that the sexually starved MD sent to the young girl, he is seen playing with his hard erect manhood infront of a mirror.

It’s not clear how many young girls have received nudes from this high profile Kenyan who resides in the US.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Alex is well connected.





During the 2017 General elections, he headed the Texas Uhuruto Diaspora campaigns and he is currently close to both the President and his Deputy.





He has previously held senior positions in DHL Kenya and Windsor Golf and Country Club - What a shame!!!



