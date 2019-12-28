Sunday, December 29, 2019-

During Christmas, beaches in Mombasa were packed to capacity, teeming with people having a god time.





However, somewhere in between this crowd, an evil mind lurks.





Randy teens and beach boys are known to take advantage of the numbers and assault unsuspecting ladies.





Some lure ladies with the offer of free swimming lessons then drift with them deeper into the ocean.





Then they ask for the sexual favors and the girls have no option aware of consequences of rejection.





Like this woman was shamelessly violated by a randy teen at the beach in front of shocked kids.





The randy beach boy removed the lady’s costume and exposed her bare derriere while trying to rape her.





It took the intervention of a lady who saw what has happening to help the poor lady.





Watch the shocking video below.



