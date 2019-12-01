Sunday, December 1, 2019 -A woman in Utawala is asking for help from Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, following frequent assault from her violent husband.





The woman who is identified as, Hellen Nyaguthii, a mother of two, was beaten on Saturday(yesterday) by her merciless husband, who knocked off her 3 teeth.





She has repeatedly reported the cases of domestic violence to a local police station but she is always turned away because her husband is a friend to one of the cops at the station.





Police tell her to go back home and sort out the domestic issues with her husband.





She now wants Matiangi to intervene and help her.





See how her husband knocked off her teeth after beating her yesterday.



















