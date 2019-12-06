Friday, December 6, 2019 - A slay queen has opened her heart and confessed that the first trip that she made to Dubai was sponsored by a rich sugar daddy.





The pretty lady claims that she met the random sugar daddy who requested her to accompany him to Dubai for a lavish vacation.





She mocked him saying that although he spent millions on her during the vacation, he was a 2 minute man in bed.





She further discredited young guys who are still hustling for money trying to ask her out.

"I’m not gonna lie, the first time I left Nigeria was through sugar daddy. When he met me , his pick up line was legit “will you travel with me to Dubai?” And I couldn’t say no to such. He was a 2mins man and spent millions on me. But you see those useless slim broke boys....” She posted on twitter.





Here are photos of the pretty slay queen who seems addicted to high end life.