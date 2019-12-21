Saturday, December 21, 2019-A couple in Kirinyaga had a bad day on Saturday when the flashy Limo that was transporting the bride to the wedding reception after exchanging vows in the church with the bride-groom lost control and landed in a ditch.





Photos going rounds on social media shows on-lookers gathering at the scene of the accident along Mwea-Embu road in Kirinyaga County.





It’s reported that the flashy Limo lost control and landed in a ditch after it was hit on the side by another vehicle on the busy road.





The driver was praised for using his skills to prevent what could have been a grisly accident.





The bride was forced to use another vehicle to transport her to the reception after the limo crashed.





We hired the limousine at Ksh.200,000 to transport the bride but right now she will be transported to the Christians Worship International Ministry in another vehicle, it is a big loss,” said the transport manager.





See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST



