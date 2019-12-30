Monday December 30, 2019 - The Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has broken his silence on the planned return of the self-declared leader National Resistant Movement.





Speaking during an interview, Oguna said that the government respects Miguna’s rights and cannot deny him entry into the country on condition that he provides his official travel documents to the immigration department on that day.





Oguna has said that Miguna will be given freedom back to his home if he produces a valid passport and other travel documents.





“All his travel papers must be right and valid, then ﻿ he will not be denied entry.”





“We are governed by the rule of law” Oguna said.





Miguna is expected to land back into the country on January 7, 2019.





He has maintained that he is a Kenyan citizen by birth, terming his misfortunes as a witch hunt and an attempt to subvert his rights.





Miguna landed in trouble when he took part in the controversial swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga.





