Sunday, December 15, 2019

- Controversial TV girl, Lillian Muli, left tongues wagging after she flirted with washed up rapper, Nasty Thomas, formally of the popular music group Deux Vultures, on social media.





The rapper who is based abroad after he went separate ways with his fellow rapper Moustapha, stalked the sexy media girl on her Instagram page by writing, “ My chocolate . I love you forever. You look yummy.”





Lillian then responded like a horny teenage girl saying, “thanks hun. I can’t wait for you to come back home.









commented on a photo she had posted parading her sumptuous saying, “ Definition of a complete woman. Hips don’t lie.” In a previous post, the two had exchanged romantic words after the rappercommented on a photo she had posted parading her sumptuous saying, “ Definition of a complete woman. Hips don’t lie.”





Lillian the responded saying, “ I love you to the moon my chocolate cookie.”









Netizens are now wondering whether the TV girl has parted ways with her community sponsor and baby daddy Jared Nevaton.





See how they reacted.





Yule Nasty Thomas walikua wanaimba na mustapha Lipunda baby daddy alienda wapi? Carmen Rodriguez: Ni mimi nimechelewa ama lilian muli ako na new baeYule Nasty Thomas walikua wanaimba na mustapha Lipundababy daddy alienda wapi?

Jennitah Jairus: Kama Hawa ndio wanajua nunu ni ya nini

Edith Sony: She is a community wife

Weeeeeeeeuh ..atamimi nitatafta Kamau wa Motura anilime alaaaaaaar Msooh Mum Tudems: Juzi tu walirudiana na Community Omuhubby Nasasa naona nikama iyo Omup*ssy iko katika harakati za kulimwaWeeeeeeeeuh ..atamimi nitatafta Kamau wa Motura anilime alaaaaaaar

. Jessy Jessica :Nyinyi endeleeni kusema mtu account yake inanguruma kama generator









Min Jayden Nyar Ugenya: Lakini to stand a kisii man is hard, Mara no makeup mara utoe suruali before nkuje mara Staki kukuona na simu nkiwa kwa nyumba Mara Staki kuona ukiongea na jirani, this people kuwastand ni hard, can’t blame her Lakini mungu nisaidie nisizalishwe before niolewe, aki had one but despite the money n a home I’m happy in my bedsitter…

Magde Makena: Mapenzi siku hizi ni Kama unga ya ugali, Pembe ikiingia aflotoxin you move on to soko, soko ikitaste vibaya unasonga mbele unachukua jogoo inaenda kuwika huko mbelembele.

Wanjiku Em: Celebrity akiwachwa he/she just slide in their DMS to look who was hitting on them that’s why they move on so fast

Racheal Naliaka: Racheal Naliaka Anatafuta baby daddy number 3… some life I cant live. Can’t people stay single if a relationship fails walee watoto

Colleen Kinyua: Noo!hehehe…the heart wants what it wants but damn!yake imezidi honestly

Lavenda Kate: Aki mapenzi ikianza si huwa tamu.

si juzi wamerudiana na community hubby Christeen Njeri: Hua mnasema tu zari huyu mama si amezidisi juzi wamerudiana na community hubby