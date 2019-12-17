Tuesday December 17, 2019 – Corrupt Governors are now in deep trouble after their principal assistants declared that they will be taking over once the Governors are charged by a court of law.





Through the Deputy Governors’ Forum, they insisted that public officers charged with graft must vacate their offices, including Governors.





The Deputy County bosses noted that they fully support High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi's ruling, in line with their recognition of the need for accountability in Counties.





"On this premise, the Deputy Governors Forum concurs with the Mumbi Ngugi ruling which pronounced that State Officers must step aside when charged with corruption offences," said a statement signed by their chair John Mwaniki (Laikipia).

They also want the court to give a timeline within which Governors should appoint their new deputies in the event that they (the deputies) are no longer holding the slots.





They further want the court to come clear on the roles of caretaker governors; deputy governors discharging duties on behalf of their bosses caught up in the corruption dragnet.





"The courts must consequently provide perimeters within which a Deputy Governor can exercise executive authority since as it stands, it is not clear to what extent a Deputy Governor can carry out his or her mandate as the acting Governor,” further reads the statement.





This comes at a time when Samburu and Kiambu Deputy Governors have assumed County leadership roles after Governor's Moses Lenolkulal and Ferdinand Waititu's arraignment in court.



