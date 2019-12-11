Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has called for the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko as soon as possible.





Speaking during an interview on K24, Kioni said that the Governor needs to be impeached after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding the County of Nairobi Sh357 million.





Kioni, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, said that the County boss has proven that he cannot manage Nairobi, adding that he needs to be sent home with immediate effect.

“There is no need for a Deputy Governor in Nairobi, what needs to be done is Sonko needs to be impeached and have a by-election,” Jeremiah Kioni said.





He noted that all leaders whose names are mentioned adversely in graft need to step aside and pave way for investigations.





“If resources have been mismanaged under your watch, then as a leader you have to step aside," he said.





The legislator also called for the strengthening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the courts to allow for better leadership as well as management of resources in the country.



