The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wishes to recruit qualified Professionals for various vacant positions as outlined below.
ASSISTANT PRINTER – KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST
The Assistant Printer will report to the Assistant Director, Publishing and Production:-
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
- designing,
programming and monitoring printing development programmes;
- ensuring
implementation of planned printing
- ensuring
quality control; supervising activities of Book Production, Security
Printing, Lithographic Printing, and General Printing;
- preparing
work schedule sheets and loading schedule for letter press and litho;
- handling
or proof reading classified printing jobs; and
- reporting
faulty machines;
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
- KCSE
C- (Minus);
- Diploma
in Printing Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized
institution;
- Computer
literacy;
- Shown
merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of Constitution
STUDIO TECHNICAL OPERATOR KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST
The Studio Technical Operator will report to the Principal Studio Technical Operator:-
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
- operating
broadcasting and information equipment in radio/television/film studios,
computer laboratories, engineering laboratories and dark room;
- carrying
out electronic field production 51 operations; keeping records of
dubbing/duplicating of audio-visual programs;
- receiving
and managing external clients’ services requests; and
- demonstrating
on the use of broadcasting and information equipment to the trainees
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
- KCSE
C –(Minus);
- Diploma
in Mass Communication, Media Studies/Science or equivalent qualification
from a recognized institution;
- Computer
literacy; and
- Fulfill
the requirements of chapter six of constitution
PARALEGAL OFFICER/LEGAL CLERK, KICD GRADE 8 (1 YEAR CONTRACT)
The Paralegal Officer/ Legal Clerk will report to the Assistant Director Legal Services.
Responsibilities
- Maintain
accurate records of the Council minutes
- Keep
records of Council attendance
- Records
all corrections of the minutes
- Distribute
copies of Committee minutes and actions to Committee
members promptly after meetings
- Keeps
records of all Council correspondences
- Make
sure members are notified of Council meetings among others
Qualifications
For appointment an applicant must have:
- Diploma
in law
- Computer
literacy;
- Demonstrated
professional competence and merit as reflected in work performance and
results; and
- Fulfill
the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution
CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION/SCIENCE) KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development Officer, (Environmental Education/Science) will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
- Development
of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
- Undertaking
data collection and analysis;
- Preparation
of education needs assessment reports;
- Analysis
of National Examinations;
- Conducting
activities of subject and Course Panel;
- Development
of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;
- Development
of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Environmental
Education/Science and
- Development
and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support
materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
- Bachelor’s
degree in Education (Environmental Education/Science) or its
equivalent from a recognized institution
- Relevant
working experience of at least Five (5) years
- Demonstrated
professional competence in curriculum development in Environmental
Education/Science or related areas;
- Proficient
in computer use and application;
- Initiative,
be a team player and highly motivated;
- Fulfill
the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.
CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (FASHION AND INTERIOR DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development Officer, Fashion and Interior Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
- Development
of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
- Undertaking
data collection and analysis;
- Preparation
of education needs assessment reports;
- Analysis
of National Examinations;
- Conducting
activities of subject and course panel;
- Development
of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;
- Development
of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Fashion
and Interior Design and
- Development
and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support
materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
- Bachelor’s
degree in Education Fashion and Interior Design or its
equivalent from a recognized institution;
- Relevant
working experience of at least Five (5) years;
- Demonstrated
professional competence in curriculum development in Fashion and
Interior Design or related areas;
- Proficient
in computer use and application;
- Initiative,
be a team player and highly motivated;
- Fulfill
the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.
CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, GRAPHIC DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development officer, Graphic Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
- Development
of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
- Undertaking
data collection and analysis;
- Preparation
of education needs assessment reports;
- Analysis
of National Examinations;
- Conducting
activities of subject and Course Panel;
- Development
of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials
- Coordinate
development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers
in Graphic Design and
- Development
and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support
materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
- Bachelor’s
degree
in Education Graphic
Design or its equivalent from a
recognized institution
- Relevant
working experience of at least Five (5) years
- Demonstrated
professional competence
in curriculum development in Graphic
Design or related areas
- Proficient
in computer use and application;
- Initiative,
be a team player and highly motivated;
- Fulfill
the requirement of chapter six of the constitution
How to Apply
Interested applicants should forward 6 copies of their application letters, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, up-to-date curriculum vitae and ID card to the address below to be received not later than 20th December, 2019. All applicants should give full details of their address including mobile telephone numbers as well as names and addresses of two referees. Details of these positions can be obtained from KICD Website: www.kicd.ac.ke.
The Director/Chief Executive,
Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, P.O. Box 30231-00100
NAIROBI
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. We encourage people with disability and the marginalized to apply.
