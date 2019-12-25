0
The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wishes to recruit qualified Professionals for various vacant positions as outlined below.
ASSISTANT PRINTER – KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST
The Assistant Printer will report to the Assistant Director, Publishing and Production:-
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
  • designing, programming and monitoring printing development programmes;
  • ensuring implementation of planned printing
  • ensuring quality control; supervising activities of Book Production, Security Printing, Lithographic Printing, and General Printing;
  • preparing work schedule sheets and loading schedule for letter press and litho;
  • handling or proof reading classified printing jobs; and
  • reporting faulty machines;
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
  • KCSE C- (Minus);
  • Diploma in Printing Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Computer literacy;
  • Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and
  • Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of Constitution

STUDIO TECHNICAL OPERATOR KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST
The Studio Technical Operator will report to the Principal Studio Technical Operator:-
 Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
  • operating broadcasting and information equipment in radio/television/film studios, computer laboratories, engineering laboratories and dark room;
  • carrying out electronic field production 51 operations; keeping records of dubbing/duplicating of audio-visual programs;
  • receiving and managing external clients’ services requests; and
  • demonstrating on the use of broadcasting and information equipment to the trainees
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
  • KCSE C –(Minus);
  • Diploma in Mass Communication, Media Studies/Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;
  • Computer literacy; and
  • Fulfill the requirements of chapter six of constitution

PARALEGAL OFFICER/LEGAL CLERK, KICD GRADE 8 (1 YEAR CONTRACT)
The Paralegal Officer/ Legal Clerk will report to the Assistant Director Legal Services.
 Responsibilities
  • Maintain accurate records of the Council minutes
  • Keep records of Council attendance
  • Records all corrections of the minutes
  • Distribute copies of Committee minutes  and  actions  to Committee members promptly after meetings
  • Keeps records of all Council correspondences
  • Make sure members are notified of Council meetings among others
Qualifications
For appointment an applicant must have:
  • Diploma in law
  • Computer literacy;
  • Demonstrated professional competence and merit as reflected in work performance and results; and
  • Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION/SCIENCE) KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development Officer, (Environmental Education/Science) will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
  • Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
  • Undertaking data collection and analysis;
  • Preparation of education needs assessment reports;
  • Analysis of National Examinations;
  • Conducting activities of subject and Course Panel;
  • Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;
  • Development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Environmental Education/Science and
  • Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
  • Bachelor’s degree in Education (Environmental Education/Science) or its equivalent from a recognized institution
  • Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years
  • Demonstrated professional competence in curriculum development in Environmental Education/Science or related areas;
  • Proficient in computer use and application;
  • Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;
  • Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.

CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (FASHION AND INTERIOR DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development Officer, Fashion and Interior Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
  • Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
  • Undertaking data collection and analysis;
  • Preparation of education needs assessment reports;
  • Analysis of National Examinations;
  • Conducting activities of subject and course panel;
  • Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;
  • Development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Fashion and Interior Design and
  • Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
  • Bachelor’s degree in Education Fashion and Interior Design or its equivalent from a recognized institution;
  • Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years;
  • Demonstrated professional competence in curriculum development in Fashion and Interior Design or related areas;
  • Proficient in computer use and application;
  • Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;
  • Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.

CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, GRAPHIC DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST
The Curriculum Development officer, Graphic Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:
Responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:
  • Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;
  • Undertaking data collection and analysis;
  • Preparation of education needs assessment reports;
  • Analysis of National Examinations;
  • Conducting activities of subject and Course Panel;
  • Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials
  • Coordinate development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Graphic Design and
  • Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials
Qualifications
For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:
  • Bachelor’s degree         in          Education Graphic   Design or   its equivalent from a recognized institution
  • Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years
  • Demonstrated professional    competence    in     curriculum development in Graphic Design or related areas
  • Proficient in computer use and application;
  • Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;
  • Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution
How to Apply
Interested applicants should forward 6 copies of their application letters, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, up-to-date curriculum vitae and ID card to the address below to be received not later than 20th December, 2019. All applicants should give full details of their address including mobile telephone numbers as well as names and addresses of two referees. Details of these positions can be obtained from KICD Website: www.kicd.ac.ke.
The Director/Chief Executive,
Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, P.O. Box 30231-00100
NAIROBI
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. We encourage people with disability and the marginalized to apply.
