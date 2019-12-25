The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wishes to recruit qualified Professionals for various vacant positions as outlined below.





ASSISTANT PRINTER – KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST

The Assistant Printer will report to the Assistant Director, Publishing and Production:-

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:

designing, programming and monitoring printing development programmes;

ensuring implementation of planned printing

ensuring quality control; supervising activities of Book Production, Security Printing, Lithographic Printing, and General Printing;

preparing work schedule sheets and loading schedule for letter press and litho;

handling or proof reading classified printing jobs; and

reporting faulty machines;

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:

KCSE C- (Minus);

Diploma in Printing Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Computer literacy;

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results; and

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of Constitution





STUDIO TECHNICAL OPERATOR KICD GRADE 8, ONE (1) POST

The Studio Technical Operator will report to the Principal Studio Technical Operator:-

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:

operating broadcasting and information equipment in radio/television/film studios, computer laboratories, engineering laboratories and dark room;

carrying out electronic field production 51 operations; keeping records of dubbing/duplicating of audio-visual programs;

receiving and managing external clients’ services requests; and

demonstrating on the use of broadcasting and information equipment to the trainees

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:

KCSE C –(Minus);

Diploma in Mass Communication, Media Studies/Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Computer literacy; and

Fulfill the requirements of chapter six of constitution





PARALEGAL OFFICER/LEGAL CLERK, KICD GRADE 8 (1 YEAR CONTRACT)

The Paralegal Officer/ Legal Clerk will report to the Assistant Director Legal Services.

Responsibilities

Maintain accurate records of the Council minutes

Keep records of Council attendance

Records all corrections of the minutes

Distribute copies of Committee minutes and actions to Committee members promptly after meetings

Keeps records of all Council correspondences

Make sure members are notified of Council meetings among others

Qualifications

For appointment an applicant must have:

Diploma in law

Computer literacy;

Demonstrated professional competence and merit as reflected in work performance and results; and

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution





CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION/SCIENCE) KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST

The Curriculum Development Officer, (Environmental Education/Science) will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:

Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;

Undertaking data collection and analysis;

Preparation of education needs assessment reports;

Analysis of National Examinations;

Conducting activities of subject and Course Panel ;

Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;

Development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Environmental Education/Science and

Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Education ( Environmental Education/Science) or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years

Demonstrated professional competence in curriculum development in Environmental Education/Science or related areas;

Proficient in computer use and application;

Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;

Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.





CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, (FASHION AND INTERIOR DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST

The Curriculum Development Officer, Fashion and Interior Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:

Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;

Undertaking data collection and analysis;

Preparation of education needs assessment reports;

Analysis of National Examinations;

Conducting activities of subject and course panel;

Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials;

Development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Fashion and Interior Design and

Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Education Fashion and Interior Design or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years;

Demonstrated professional competence in curriculum development in Fashion and Interior Design or related areas;

Proficient in computer use and application;

Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;

Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution.





CURRICULUM DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, GRAPHIC DESIGN KICD GRADE 6, ONE (1) POST

The Curriculum Development officer, Graphic Design will report to the Senior Deputy Director Curriculum Development:

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail the following:

Development of instruments for data collection and mapping out research areas;

Undertaking data collection and analysis;

Preparation of education needs assessment reports;

Analysis of National Examinations;

Conducting activities of subject and Course Panel ;

Development of relevant and quality curriculum and curriculum support materials

Coordinate development of teacher training materials and orientation of teachers in Graphic Design and

Development and review of documents for evaluation and vetting of curriculum support materials

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade an applicant must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Education Graphic Design or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Relevant working experience of at least Five (5) years

Demonstrated professional competence in curriculum development in Graphic Design or related areas

Proficient in computer use and application;

Initiative, be a team player and highly motivated;

Fulfill the requirement of chapter six of the constitution

How to Apply

20th December, 2019. All applicants should give full details of their address including mobile telephone numbers as well as names and addresses of two referees. Details of these positions can be obtained from KICD Website: www.kicd.ac.ke. Interested applicants should forward 6 copies of their application letters, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, up-to-date curriculum vitae and ID card to the address below to be received not later than 20th December, 2019.

The Director/Chief Executive,

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, P.O. Box 30231-00100

NAIROBI