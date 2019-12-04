Wednesday, December 4, 2019 - This trending video shows how daring thieves have perfected the art of snatching phones and ladies’ handbags from unsuspecting motorists and passengers in traffic.





These miscreants usually lurk around spots notorious for traffic since they know the targets cannot speed off.





Once he spots a potential victim, he walks casually towards the car and in a fraction of a second, snatches the handbag and vanishes.





This is why it is prudent to always lock the car windows whenever in traffic.

Watch the shocking smash and grab below.