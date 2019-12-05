Monday, November 26, 2018 - Renowned business mogul, Chris Kirubi, has been battling colon cancer that nearly claimed his life.





The wealthy businessman has been in and out of hospital since last year, forcing him to keep a low profile.





Photos of Kirubi looking weak and sickly soon after he was discharged from a hospital in the US where he had gone to seek specialized medication surfaced online and shocked many people.





Some jealous Kenyans gave him days and started preparing his obituary but the city tycoon is here to stay.





He was among the invited guests who attended Blue Economy Conference at KICC and photos shared by Governor Mike Sonko prove he is recovering well.





He now looks more lively and energetic.



