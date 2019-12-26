Thursday, December 26, 2019 - Rosemary Odinga, the eldest daughter of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that she has fully regained her sight after being partially blind for two years.





Rosemary narrated her struggle with failing eye sight on Wednesday at St. Peter’s ACK Church in Bondo, Siaya County, during a Christmas service where she revealed the good news





“I felt alone and had to quickly learn to use sounds and movements of people to tell who was around me.



"Those were the most trying moments of my life,” she said.





Rosemary, who had accompanied her father, Raila Odinga, to the Christmas service, recalled how it was especially painful for her as a mother to not to see her children.





“People would see me and think I was able to see because my eyes were ‘wide open’.





“I am grateful for your prayers and support during those difficult times,” she added.









Rosemary became partially blind in July 2017 after undergoing specialized treatment for a non-carcinogenic tumor in South Africa.





She had just declared her interest in the Kibra Parliamentary seat but bowed out following advice from Doctors.





Kenyans have taken to social media to react to the good news terming it a miracle from God.





See some of the tweets below.















