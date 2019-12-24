Wednesday December 25, 2019 - Baringo Woman Representative, Gladwell Tungo, lashed out at Members of Parliament who attacked her and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi over their absence during the Kimalel Goat Auction held on December 22, 2019.





Speaking yesterday, Tungo accused the politicians present at the event, which was supposed to be presided by Deputy President William Ruto, of shaming other leaders in the county.





“The leaders present didn’t have anything else to offer except standing at the podium to speak about me and Senator Gideon Moi.”





“I am not your wife. While I am doing my work in this county, I don’t ask about other people.”





“ I don’t know why I had to become a subject of discussion for the leaders,” remarked Tungo.





Tungo further criticised that the event was wrongly used to portray local leaders in bad light in front of the deputy president.





“I respect Deputy President William Ruto but the leaders he has surrounding him are always ready to attack other leaders.”





“They made sure that they politicised the whole process only meant to create a good market for the goat farmers in Baringo County," she added.





During the event, Baringo North MP William Cheptumo accused Ms Tungo and Senator Moi, who were both elected on a KANU Party ticket, of intentionally skipping the event despite getting invites.





The DP was represented by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and bought goats worth Ksh12 million while President Uhuru Kenyatta spent Ksh4 million on 400 goats.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



