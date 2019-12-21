Saturday December 21, 2019 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has for the first time spoken about the health of his father, former President Daniel Moi.





Speaking on Friday at Kabarak University, Gideon Moi revealed that his father's health was not at best, adding that they need prayers from the public.





He also thanked members of the public for goodwill messages and prayers they have been sending to the family.









“I wish to thank each one of you, on behalf of my family, for your prayers.”





“Please accept our heartfelt gratitude for praying and thinking of Mzee Moi at this time as you all know he is not in the best of his health,” he said.





“With prayers and thoughts he has been improving day by day," added the second-term senator.





Moi is said to be suffering from chest pains which are associated with his old age. Since October, he has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital thrice.



