Thursday December 12,2019-

The Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA) elders have said all Kenyans should support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance(NASA) leader , Raila Odinga mean well for the country.





Speaking on Thursday, GEMA leaders led by their chairman Bishop Lawi Imathiu, declared their support for the BBI report.





'We commend his excellence President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Hon. Raila Odinga for their bold action in coming together and doing the handshake. This was eventually followed by the establishment of the BBI taskforce,'' Bishop Lawi stated.





The leaders came out to caution politicians against misleading Kenyans on the contents of the BBI.





The leaders also commented on the rising political temperatures and toxicity in the country.

They have blamed leaders who have kept the country in an election mood, noting that it undermines the country's economic engagements and healthy politics.





''We ask that elected leaders show honor and mutual respect for one another and to the office of the president in particular and his deputy, and by extension all leaders whom God has given the responsibility in various positions,'' said Bishop Peter Njegwa, the GEMA vice-chairperson.



