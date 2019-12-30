0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Monday, December 30, 2019-Citizen TV’s anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has once again left thirsty men swallowing saliva after releasing new gym photos.

In these new hot photos that are keeping men busy on Instagram , the seasoned media girl parade her banging body that makes her look like a fresh college slay queen.

Sexy Yvonne is a complete meal.

She has all the characteristics of a sex woman – from her flat tummy, firm butt and chiseled shaped curves .

See the pics.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top