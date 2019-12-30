Monday, December 30, 2019 -Citizen TV’s anchor, Yvonne Okwara, has once again left thirsty men swallowing saliva after releasing new gym photos.





In these new hot photos that are keeping men busy on Instagram , the seasoned media girl parade her banging body that makes her look like a fresh college slay queen.





Sexy Yvonne is a complete meal.





She has all the characteristics of a sex woman – from her flat tummy, firm butt and chiseled shaped curves .





See the pics.















