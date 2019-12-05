Thursday, December 5, 2019 - Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and gamming firm, OdiBets, have signed a three year County League sponsorship deal worth Sh127 million.





The lucrative deal will see all FKF County Leagues renamed OdiBets County leagues as from this season.





OdiBets will also provide all clubs taking part in the leagues with balls and playing kits.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday morning, OdiBets General Manager, Dedan Mungai, said:





“We are very excited to embark on this noble venture with FKF.





“Through this partnership, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grass-root county leagues have.”





“As we start this journey we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs at the grass-root level,”

On his part, FKF President Nick Mwendwa expressed delight in the new partnership, acknowledging the crucial role it will play in talent development at the grassroots.





“I must thank OdiBets for coming in at this crucial time in football where the sport is in facing financial constraints.”





“This shows OdiBets’ commitment to supporting football at the grassroots and it is for this reason that we are happy to partner,” he said.



