Thursday, December 12, 2019

- Seven people died on the spot and 62 others sustained serious injuries after two Modern Coast buses collided at Kiongwani along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Thursday morning.





Confirming the grisly accident, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph ole Napeiyan, said the accident happened at around 2.40am.





"One of the buses was heading from Malaba town while the other one was heading towards Nairobi when the accident occurred.





The bus coming from Mombasa left its lane and collided with the oncoming bus," said Napeiyan.





The injured were rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for treatment .





Meanwhile, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the license of Modern Coast Bus Express Limited following the accident.

“Following the early Thursday morning crash involving two of their buses, the Authority has with immediate effect suspended the Company’s operator’s licence and initiated a thorough investigation into its safety standards and operations.

"The Company’s access to the NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues,” the NTSA said in a statement.



“The National Police has also been advised to impound any of their vehicles from operating contrary to this suspension,” the Authority added.





