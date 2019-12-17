Tuesday December 17, 2019 - A section of Mt. Kenya politicians has rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report on grounds that it does not touch on the needed political changes.





Led by former Nyeri Senator, Mutahi Kagwe, the group, made up of mainly former elected leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, noted that the report should be revised and proper amendments included.





Speaking at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, they argued that by not proposing a powerful Prime Minister and a Parliamentary System, the report cannot solve the nation's problems.

Kagwe also noted that the report does not touch on the recurrent issue of post-election violence and how it seeks to tackle the same.





"The BBI did not address the issue of violence.”





“I thought Kenyans wanted a Parliamentary Structure of Government through a proportionate system like in South Africa, Sweden and the like,” he said.





He also faulted the report for not addressing the matter of ethnic antagonism, which makes it the wrong document for Kenyans, as far as solving their political issues is concerned.





“I am not convinced what the BBI report said is what Kenyans wanted,” he added.



