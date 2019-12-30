Mercy Corps is a leading global organization powered by the belief that a better world is possible.

In disaster, in hardship, in more than 40 countries around the world, we partner to put bold solutions into action — helping people triumph over adversity and build stronger communities from within.

Now, and for the future.

Position: Finance Assistant

Location: Lodwar, Turkana County

Program / Department Summary: The Mercy Corps Finance Department is responsible for all financial functions in Nairobi, Lodwar, Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo doing among others the following functions; accounting, payments and banking, payroll, budgeting, financial reporting, and grant financial management and compliance.

The Mercy Corps Finance Department ensures compliance with donor regulations as well as Mercy Corps’ internal policies and procedures.

In its role as a support to the Program Department, the Finance Department provides timely reports and assistance to the Country Director and the Program team to ensure that financial resources are used efficiently and effectively.

General Position Summary: The Finance Assistant will work in the Finance Department under the direction of the Finance Officer to assist with day to day financial transactions, processing and recording of payments in timely and accurate manner.

S/he will ensure that all finance documents are properly labelled, filed and stored in a clear and accessible manner following the laid down procedures.