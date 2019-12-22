Sunday, December 22, 2019-Self declared mighty prophet of God, David Owour, was embarrassed infront of his congregants in Kisumu on Sunday after he failed to stop heavy rains that disrupted his much hyped prophetic crusade in the lake-side city.





Soon after the heavens opened up, the controversial prophet who claims that he speaks to God face to face commanded the rains to stop but his efforts bore no fruits.





He was rained on like a cat together with his congregants and the “prophetic” crusade disrupted.





See photos.













The Kenyan DAILY POST