Monday, December 2, 2019 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari of Salvation Healing Ministries is still operating his churches even after he was exposed faking miracles through an investigative story carried out by former KTN investigative reporter, Mohammed Ali.





Kanyari may have taken a break from broadcasting his sermons on radio and TV stations and asking for the infamous Sh 310 offering but he is still operating his churches and conning foolish Kenyans.





The rogue pastor has shared photo of the mega church he is constructing.





He posted the photo saying,

“Salvation healing ministry construction underway. We thank God.”



