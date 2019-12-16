Monday December 16, 2019

-Fake pastor, James Maina Nganga, has urged Kennedy Ombima alias Kingkaka to respect men of God and stop abusing them using his songs.





In a rap song titled Wajinga Nyinyi, King Kaka exposes Pastor Nganga as a fake pastor who uses lies to make money.





...Atleast pastor Ng’ang’a amewashinda anadanganya hadharani...." reads part of the lyrics.





On Monday, Pastor Nganga took to social media demanding that King Kaka accords the man of God the respect he deserves.





The Neno Evangelism Ministry pastor refuted claims of being involved in fraudulent ways of making money and instead said he is blessed by God.





“ My Humble Pledge to All Kenyans who have listened to #WajingaNyinyi.Don't be misguided. Am Recognized Internationally for my teachings. I have never stolen any public property. I preach and God always bless me abundantly for my Hardwork and teachings! Heshima @RabbitTheKing. "





" Joke with the government but don't play with a man of God, you'll be cursed,(Chezea serikali lakini usicheze na mtumishi wa Bwana...The wrath of God will punish you!) " Pastor Nganga warned.



