Thursday December 19, 2019

-Controversial city pastor, James Nganga, has abused musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka for mentioning him in his new poetic song Wajinga Nyinyi.





In the 6mins song, King Kaka mentions how Kenyans have made peace with the fact that Ng'ang'a lies to them publicly.





"...Atleast pastor Ng’ang’a amewashinda anadanganya hadharani...." reads part of the lyrics.





An angry Pastor Ng'ang'a in response abused King Kaka saying he should respect him because his mother is his girlfriend.





“Kasi Kaka or Kani Kaka, you are a fool, look for people your own age, look for touts to speak to I am a commander. Your mother is my girlfriend,” Pastor Nganga stated.





Pastor Nganga has been on the limelight for a very long time and seems to never be shaken by whatever shade is thrown toward him.





The Neno evangelism pastor is the latest response among others who felt they were targeted by the "Wajinga Nyinyi" song that got the whole nation stirred up by the lyrics.





Others who have wetted their pants over the song includes Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru who has been mentioned in the poetic song.



Here is the video of pastor Nganga abusing King Kaka











