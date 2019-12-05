Thursday December 5, 2019 - Dagoreti North MP, Simba Arati, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop sending his lieutenants to attack the President and instead face him like a real man





For 16 months now, Ruto has been sending his attack dogs to attack President Uhuru Kenyatta who is concentrating on his legacy.





Speaking on Thursday, Arati claimed that Ruto should stop shouting from the shadows but come forth and tell Uhuru the problems he has with him.





The controversial lawmaker reiterated that DP Ruto should hurl his insults at the President the same way he disrespects Cabinet Secretaries that work for the Head of State.





“Kama yeye ni mwanaume kamili, wacha ashughulikie mheshimiwa Uhuru Kenyatta. Amtusi yeye ambavyo anawatusi waziri wanao mfanyia kazi Uhuru,”





“(If he is man enough, let him deal with his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta. Let him insult Uhuru the same way he does to the Cabinet Secretaries working for Uhuru),” Arati stated.





The vocal ODM party member affirmed that he was not afraid of the Deputy President and it was time to draw the line in the sand.





He further added that it was time for Ruto to stop his shenanigans and give President Uhuru the respect he deserves.



